W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Davido Gifts Self Lamborghini For Christmas

Posted by Entertainment, Latest News Friday, December 10th, 2021




more

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Multiple award-winning artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is currently in a cheerful mood as he has gifted himself a brand new Lamborghini Aventador.

The singer, who shared pictures of his newly acquired luxury car on Friday, stated that it was an early Christmas gift.

“Christmas came early,” he wrote on his Instagram stories. The singer also added that he would not buy more cars at the moment.

He wrote, “I promise that was the last one. No more cars for a while,” (sic)



The singer had hinted about his new car on Thursday when he tweeted, “Copped da Aventador feels good.” (sic)

The new luxury ride comes a few weeks after the singer received his 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan in Lagos.

Related Posts


more
            more

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=71736

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us