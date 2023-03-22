Why It Is Impossible To Unseat Tinubu – Fayose

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, has stated that anyone planning to “unseat” President-elect Bola Tinubu is “daydreaming”.

Fayose made this known when he appeared on Channels Television on Tuesday saying that the 2023 presidential election has “come and gone” and those not contented can go to court.

He stated that prior to the election, members of Integrity Group — comprising five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors and other party chieftains — were tasked to support a southern presidential candidate in their different states.

“The directive was that we should go and support the southern candidate because this is the position of the governors and the leaders of thought — and the southern candidates were Obi and the president-elect and I have done justice,” he said.

“I’m not desperate for any appointment. I’m somebody who will not cringe because of a piece of meal.

“I’m contented, but for anybody to say he would unseat Ahmed Bola Tinubu, you are daydreaming, it is a nightmare you are putting yourself through. That election has come and gone.

“In America, the former president is still saying he was rigged. He who comes to equity must have clean hands. Today, in Nigeria, that election has come and gone but you are at liberty to go to court.”