Why Lagos Will Make Laws To Protect Indigenes’ Property – Obasa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The speaker of the Lagos house of assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has stated that the lawmakers will make laws in the areas of property and economy to protect indigenes of the state.

The African Examiner recalls that on Tuesday, Obasa was unanimously re-elected as speaker after the proclamation of the state’s 10th assembly by the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Obasa, in his acceptance speech, stated that Lagos is a “Yoruba land” and that laws passed by the assembly will now be translated to Yoruba language.

According to him, the assembly will ensure that laws are made to protect the interests of indigenous people of Lagos and that lawmakers will “reverse all that is reversible to protect the interest of the indigenes”.

“Lagos is a Yoruba land as against the assertions of some people that it is a no-man’s land,” he said.

“Therefore, part of our legislative agenda is to ensure the translation of laws passed by this House to Yoruba Language.

“We also aim at achieving our collective goals of creating a robust legislative framework that protects the interest of our people.

“Going forward in this wise, we are going to employ all legislative instruments for the support of the indigenes of Lagos.

“There would be laws and resolutions in the areas of economy and commerce, property and titles.”