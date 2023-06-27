Why NFF is Afraid Of Sacking Coach Peseiro –Udeze

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Super Eagles defender, Ifeanyi Udeze has alleged that the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, is scared to decide if to sack the national team’s head coach, Jose Peseiro.

The African Examiner recalls that last week, Gusau disclosed that the NFF would carry out an opinion poll where football fans will decide whether Peseiro should remain as Super Eagles coach or go.

Reacting to this development, Udeze tasked Gusau to be the one to take the decision and not Nigerians. .

“It’s not supposed to be like that for the NFF president to say fans should decide whether Jose Peseiro should stay or go because his contract will expire June 30,” Udeze said on Sports Breakfast Show on Brila FM.

“For me the NFF president is afraid to take that decision, he’s afraid to take the decision whether the coach should stay or go, he should take a decision.”





