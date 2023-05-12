Why Nigeria Owes Atiku Debt Of Gratitude – Fani-Kayode

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, says that former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar killed and buried the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

According to the former Minister of Aviation, Nigeria owes Atiku a debt of gratitude for murdering the party.

Fani-Kayode’s statement was contained in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

He writes: “One thing we can’t take from @atiku, the Waziri Adamawa, is the fact that he single-handedly did what no-one else managed to do since 1999: he murdered & buried the PDP & ensured that it can NEVER be resurrected or rise again. For this alone Nigeria owes him a debt of gratitude.”