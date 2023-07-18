Why Peter Obi Won’t Celebrate 62nd Birthday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, will be celebrating his 62nd birthday on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 but he had decided not to celebrate his birthday because of his deep concerns about the present state of the country.

In a series of tweets, Obi thanked God for His infinite mercies but reaffirmed his commitment of over 20 years not to celebrate his birthdays in the present state of the nation.

Rather, he tasked friends, members of the Labour Party, OBIdient Family, and supporters who intend to celebrate him to channel their benevolence towards those in need, particularly in the midst of the present difficult times.

He suggested visiting hospitals, orphanages, homes for the aged, and people with disabilities to offer gifts and he also call for support for schools in remote areas by providing them with the necessary amenities. For those who are willing to contribute further, the fomer Anmbra governor enjoined them to visit various Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the country.

Obi was of the view that the sacrifices for a better Nigeria should start with the leaders and well-placed individuals and he lamented at the prevailing insecurity, violence, and bloodshed in the country.

He also stated that he wishes to celebrate in a “New Nigeria” that creates opportunities for the youths and where the lives and properties of citizens are safe.





