Why Police Can’t Declare Me Wanted- Auxiliary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Embattled Oyo transport kingpin, Mukaila Lamidi, aka Auxiliary, has reacted to reports that he has been declared wanted by the state police.

The African Examiner recalls that Auxiliary was recently deposed by Governor Seyi Makinde as the chairman of the disciplinary committee of the Park Management System (PMS) in Oyo State.

The transport kingpin has since gone into hiding after he escaped arrest in a police raid on his house on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, according to a statement by the Oyo police command’s spokesperson, SP Adewale Osifeso, on Friday, June 2, 2023, police stormed the hotel of Auxiliary on Wednesday to execute a search warrant.



Osifeso stated that weapons discovered in the search include 70 rounds of AK-47 ammunition and 400 cutlasses. 400 pieces of live cartridges, 13 pieces of 9-MM ammunition and one pump action rifle. Other weapons are nine locally made pistols, nine jack knives, three axes, and three swords among others.



Reacting to this police allegation, Auxiliary, who spoke on Saturday morning from his hideout on a live radio programme in Ibadan, refuted these claims.

“When I’m not a fool, how could I have hidden or stockpiled those weapons at my residence?” Lamidi said.

Speaking further, the ex-PMS boss stated that Governor Makinde remains his destiny helper and he is committed to peace and would abide with any decision the governor takes on the transport unions.