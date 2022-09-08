Why Tinubu Can’t Take Credit For Fashola, Ambode’s Achievements – APC Chieftain

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Tunde Bank-Anthony, has stated that the presidential candidate of the ruling party for the 2023 elections, Bola Tinubu, cannot take the credit for the successes recorded by the administrations of former governors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode.

“The people that succeeded Asiwaju (Tinubu), BRF succeeded him and his eight years was more visible than Bola Tinubu’s eight years…He (Tinubu) cannot claim glory for what they did; it’s not possible,” Bank-Anthony said on Wednesday when he featured as a guest on Channels Television’s breakfast program, Sunrise Daily.

According to him, Ambode was a performing governor who was prevented to return to office for second term.

In his interview with Channels Television, Bank-Anthony, who is also a spokesperson for Concerned Lagosians, stated that Tinubu is not the founder of modern Lagos and his men should not water down the contributions of Ambode and Fashola in Lagos or make them inferior to Tinubu’s.

He said, “I read something not too long ago, the chairman of the party in Lagos said Ambode did not follow the blueprint of Lagos. What is the blueprint of Lagos?

It should be online for people to see.”

On why Ambode could not get the party’s ticket for re-election, the APC chieftain said, “The primary was held in Lagos, Clement Ebri was in Lagos and he said it loud and clear that there was no primary but he later turned around and said, ‘Okay, let’s accept it like that’.

“Ambode was a loyal party man and he stood by it and accepted it. And he has never made a comment about it since that day but people are insinuating so many things about him.”

Asked if Tinubu has forgiven Ambode, Bank-Anthony said, “I am surprised that you said Tinubu has not forgiven Ambode; it should be the other way round that Ambode has not forgiven Tinubu. Saying that Tinubu has not forgiven Ambode, on what basis is that? Is it on poor performance or what? Is it that he didn’t do well as governor of Lagos State or as an accountant general? For me, it is more or less that a performing governor was yanked off for no reason, for personal reason.

“Since Ambode left office, he has not said a word against Bola Tinubu. All he has said is that please go and register for your PVCs. He (Ambode) is still an APC member, he is still loyal to the APC. He is not leaving the party.”

On whether Ambode is going to support Tinubu’s ambition, Bank-Anthony said, “I don’t see why not…As I sit down here now, if I tell you I am going to vote for you, I can change my mind.”