Why Tinubu Is Southeast’s Closest Shot At Presidency – Nwabufo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Columnist, Fredrick Nwabufo, says that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is the Southeast’s closest shot at the presidency.

Nwabufo made this known while speaking on ‘The Discourse,’ a syndicated radio show on Classic FM 97.3 on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

According to him, the former Lagos State governor has the necessary experience which makes it easy for him to accommodate everyone despite that their backgrounds and beliefs.

Nwabufo said: “It is wise that the southeast follows the man with the plan, and that is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tinubu has presented a plan identifying the critical need of the southeast – and that is infrastructure and industry.

‘’Asiwaju says he will build a dry port and manufacturing hub in the zone. This is critical to the zone. Within 16 years under the PDP, over 50 percent of industries in the southeast collapsed owing to a lack of infrastructure.

“The recent youth restiveness, kidnappings and banditry in the zone is a corollary of this problem.

“No other candidate has presented a clear plan for the southeast. The southeast should support him and hold him to his promise.’’