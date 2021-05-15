Breaking: Leicester Beat Chelsea To Win Historic FA Cup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheneancho’s Leicester City have beaten Chelsea 1-0 to win the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

Telemann’s second half cracker settled the game in which Chelsea were largely poor.

Chelsea’s equaliser in the dying minute was rightly ruled out for offside with the Leicester team holding on to a much-valued victory.

Details shortly…























