Why We Stormed PDP Presidential Primary Venue – EFCC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have said its operatives stormed the ongoing presidential primary elections of the major opposition political party, the Peoples Democratic Party at the Moshood Kashimawo Abiola National Stadium in Abuja to monitor delegates inducement and financial malpractices.

The anti-graft agency’s Public Relations Officer, Wilson Uwujaren, who spoke to Sunday PUNCH on Saturday evening, said, “Our operatives are at the ongoing PDP presidential primary elections at the MKO Abiola Stadium to monitor the exercise, and most especially, to check delegates inducement and other financial malpractices”.

African Examiner had earlier reported that operatives of the EFCC stormed the venue of the ongoing PDP’s presidential primary elections in Abuja following reports of alleged vote buying and bribing of delegates at the event.

More details later…