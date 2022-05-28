W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Why We Stormed PDP Presidential Primary Venue – EFCC

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Saturday, May 28th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have said its operatives stormed the ongoing presidential primary elections of the major opposition political party, the Peoples Democratic Party at the Moshood Kashimawo Abiola National Stadium in Abuja to monitor delegates inducement and financial malpractices.

The anti-graft agency’s Public Relations Officer, Wilson Uwujaren, who spoke to Sunday PUNCH on Saturday evening, said, “Our operatives are at the ongoing PDP presidential primary elections at the MKO Abiola Stadium to monitor the exercise, and most especially, to check delegates inducement and other financial malpractices”.

African Examiner had earlier reported that operatives of the EFCC stormed the venue of the ongoing PDP’s presidential primary elections in Abuja following reports of alleged vote buying and bribing of delegates at the event.



More details later…

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=77322

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us