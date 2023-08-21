Wike Assumes Office, Vows To Demolish Illegal Structures

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mnister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, assumed office on Monday afternoon and vowed to restore Abuja master plan

Wike spoke at a press conference shortly after he was sworn-in by President Bola Tinubu and took oath of office at the State House Conference Centre.

At the maiden press conference in the presence of directors and other top officials of the Ministry, Wike said those who got land allocation but failed to develop would have the land revoked.

He also vowed to demolish buildings erected on green areas and those built without approval.

“All those who are distorting the master plan of Abuja, too bad. If you know you have built where you are not supposed to build, it will go down”, he said.





