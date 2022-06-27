NDLEA Arrests 374 Suspected Drug Traffickers In Edo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo command, said it arrested 374 suspected drug traffickers for illicit drugs peddling between June 2021 till date.

Mr Buba Wakawa, State Commander of the agency, disclosed this on Monday in Benin, at the grand finale of the 2022 UN Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

Wakawa said the figure comprised 281 males and 93 females.

He also disclosed that the command within the period, seized 26,960.593 kilo grammes of suspected psychotropic substances.

He explained that cannabis sativa constituted the bulk of the seizure, adding that also 48 suspected cannabis sativa farms with cumulative measurement of 63.8 hectares were destroyed.

The commander further said the command also successfully counseled and rehabilitated 257 drug-dependent clients and reunited them with their families.

“We also secured 58 convictions within the period, while 76 cases are still pending in court”, he said.

Wakawa said the theme for the year “Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crisis”, was appropriate.