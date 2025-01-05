Wike Can’t Survive In Peaceful Environment, Says Odili’s Ex-Commissioner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Commissioner for Works and later Water Resources during Peter Odili’s administrations in Rivers State, David Briggs, has dismissed claims by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, that he revived Odili’s political career. Instead, Briggs credited Odili with facilitating Wike’s rise in politics.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Briggs stated that Wike’s second tenure as Chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA was made possible by Odili’s intervention. He said Odili reinstated Wike’s name on the nomination list, paving the way for his continued political advancement.

Briggs, who currently serves as the Chairman, Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, urged the public to disregard Wike’s comments about Odili, describing the FCT Minister as someone who thrives in discord.

“Wike as a person cannot and will not survive where there is peace, and that is the problem we have in Rivers State today”, he said.

Briggs also accused Wike of inciting crises to maintain political relevance, citing the recent lull in Rivers State’s political tensions after a court judgement restored federal allocations to the state.

“If you note since after the court judgement concerning the release of federal allocation to the state government, the state had been quiet. Rivers State was fast enjoying peace and Wike had just created the problems so that he will be the beneficiary.

He further alleged that Wike’s political success, including his governorship bid, was facilitated by Odili and the former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, with a viral video showing Wike being introduced to Odili by Patience Jonathan for political endorsement.

Briggs criticized Wike’s remarks as insulting to Odili and Rivers people, emphasizing Odili’s important role in building the state’s political structure.

“That is an insult not only to Peter Odili, but to Rivers State and to those of us who are his students and political children”

“I say so because Wike was not in any way our contemporary. He benefitted, I repeat, he benefitted from our initial political struggle”

“We laid the foundation called the political structure in Rivers State”.

Briggs, a native of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area who has held different political offices since 1999, accused Wike of currently inciting political crises across various LGAs to maintain control.

He vowed that Rivers’ people would not allow Wike to continue benefiting from such controversies.

He expressed disappointment that President Bola Tinubu may have failed to call his minister, Nyesom Wike, to order.

He warned Wike to apologize to the people of Rivers State for his alleged excesses or face the possibility of more revelations about him.