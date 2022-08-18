Enugu Crisis: APC Chieftain Cautions Embattled State Chairman, Agballa Over Derogatory Words

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Pioneer Deputy State Chairman of the All progressive Congress APC in Enugu State, Comrade Adolphus Ude has cautioned the Embattled State Chairman of the party, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, against incessant attacks on personalities of other political parties, advising him to embrace issue based Campaign and conversation “and not politics of name calling’

“Agballa, should learn how to face issue based conversation or campaign in politics, rather than always engaging in personalities name calling, and use of all manner of derogatory words on respected Enugu sons in the name of playing uncivilized politics.

Speaking with newsmen Thursday in Enugu on the lingering internal leadership crisis bedeviling the APC in the State, Ude, who is a founding member and Ex-interim Organizing Secretary of the party, regretted that some of its key Chieftains and Stakeholders in parts of the state are now resigning their membership due to the high-handedness and dictatorial leadership style of Agballa.

“But the funny aspect of the whole drama is that this Factional State Chairman of Enugu State APC, Agballa, lacks the moral justification to do or speak on issues concerning our dear party in the State, because he is not a registered member of the party, and that is why we are having multiple suits in various Courts challenging his non membership.

“Gentlemen of the press, remember that not too long ago, key Stakeholders of Enugu APC who are really worried over Agballa’s misconducts and sorry state of our party under his watch, passed a no confidence vote on him, which was transmitted to the national Secretariat of the party and the National Campaign Council.

“It’s quite unfortunate that while other prominent political parties leadership in the state are busy marketing their manifestos to the Electorate with a view to winning their hearts ahead of the 2023 general elections, someone who calls himself APC Chairman, is busy attacking personalities, suspending and expelling his members, including a member of the party’s national Caucus. Is that not madness?

“How could someone who calls himself Chairman of a political party that wants to win election say he has suspended people like a former Military governor of Gombe State, Group Captain Joe Orji, (Rtd), who is also a member of the APC national Caucus, the immediate past State Chairman of the party, and Secretary APC

Chairmen’s Forum, in the person of Dr. Ben Nwoye, my humble self, AC Ude, pioneer Deputy state Chairman, among others in an election year.

“So, from the foregoing, you can see that it’s obvious that by his actions, you don’t need any naysayer to tell our members and national leadership of our great party that from day one Agballa, came into the party through the back door he had negative motive of wrecking – havoc in the party before going back to the PDP where he came from.

He alleged that he designed APC to fail woefully in Enugu State in 2023 and beyond. “but we won’t allow that to happen, because he is a stranger from PDP.

According to him, “Our great party in Enugu State is sinking and fast disintegrating simply because of his dictatorial style of leadership.

“For instance, some of our key Chieftains in Enugu North Senatorial zone (Nsukka), such as the immediate past Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of India and former State Secretary of the party, General Chris Eze (Rtd), and our former governorship Candidate in 2011, Dr. Okey Ezea, amongst others, have all dumped the

APC with their teeming supporters for labour party due to Agballa’s anti human style of leadership.

“Members are quitting APC in Enugu State en mass. Just few days ago, 16th of this month August, to be precise, the Enugu East Senatorial district Zonal Chairman, Hon. Emma Okenwa, who is a former local government Chairman of South Council area of the state , tendered his membership resignation.

“As a former interim Organising Secretary of this party, I know how much sacrifices we the foundation members made to nurture APC to the level it is today in Enugu State, which Agballa is determined to destroy, but we won’t allow him accomplish that.

“We brought the party to lime light in Enugu state, then, Agballa was in the PDP. They were calling us all manner of names, including Boko Haram party, but we not deterred, we matched on. So, that is why we won’t allow strangers who came in through the back door, and will also leave through the back door to destroy our dear party in the state .

“May I also ask?, how could someone who calls himself a State Chairman of a political party that is planning to win elections, field Candidates of House of Representatives and Senatorial from one local government area as being the case in Enugu State, under Agballa’s watch.

Ude, accused the Embattled Chairman of planting those he described as moles in all the positions to be contested for in 2023 general election in the three Senatorial zones of the state, “for his selfish interest.

The Mainstream Chairman asked “is it not laughable that kettle is calling pot black? Agballa is calling some people potential EFCC tenants, whereas, he is the greatest EFCC tenant, because he allegedly diverted to his personal pocket the huge funds meant for the Enugu State APC national delegates during the just concluded presidential primary election in Abuja.

“Once again, we are using this medium, to call on the national leadership of our great party under the leadership of His Excellency, Senator Adamu Abdulahi, to as a matter of urgency beam it’s search light on Enugu APC, before Agballa complete his dirty mission of sending the party into extinction in the state.