Nigerian Army Plans To Hold Historic Parade Tomorrow

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Army will on April 27, 2023, hold a parade at Eagle Square in Abuja, where President Muhammadu Buhari will be the Special Guest of Honour and also the reviewing officer.

This event will commemorate the first Trooping and Presentation of Colours Parade since 2007. A total of 81 units will be involved in the parade, with 53 colours due for retirement and 28 colours presented to new army units.

According to Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, the parade is imperative because of the establishment and operationalisation of new army units, in line with the increasing operational commitments of the service and provisions of the Nigerian Army Order of Battle.

Explaining the importance of colours in the military, the army spokesman stated that historically, the origin of colours goes back to the early days when men fixed their family badge to a pole and held it aloft in the battle for the combined purpose of revealing their position and also as a rallying point, should the occasion arise.

He said: “The sight of the colours creates a feeling of pride in soldiers and ex-soldiers. From ancient history, colours have served as an inspiration for heroic acts of self-sacrifice and become the symbol of the fighting spirit of a regiment, for they bear the campaigns, battle honours and badges granted to the regiment in commemoration of the gallant deeds performed by its members from the time it was raised.

“The association of the colours with heroic deeds of the units emblazoned on them has led to the custom of regarding the colours with veneration. It is, therefore, the desire of combat and combat support units to be presented with national and regimental colours in special ceremonial parades with the president and commander-in-chief of AFN in attendance. Colours are presented to combat and support units and regiments only.”