Wike, Others Make Tinubu’s Ministerial List [FULL LIST]

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, July 27th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has nominated former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and his Ebonyi counterpart, as his ministers.

The Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio revealed the long-awaited list of 28 ministerial nominees in plenary on Thursday.

The African Examiner writes that Chief of Staff and former Speaker of the House of Representatives,  Femi Gbajabiamila, delivered the list to the Senate during plenary on Thursday.

See the full list below.

  1. Abubakar Momoh
    2. Amb, Yusuf Tukar
    3. Ahmad Dangiwa
    4. Hannatu Musawa
    5. Uche Nnaji
    6. Beta Edu
    7. Doris Uzoka
    8. Dave Umahi
    9. Nyesome Wike
    10. Muhammadu Badaru
    11. Nasir El-Rufai
    12. Ekprikpe Ekpo
    13. Nkiru Onyechiocha
    14. Bumi Tunji Ojo
    15. Stella Okotete
    16. Uju Kennedy
    17. Belo Muhammadu Gunyo
    18. Dele Alake
    19. Lateef Fagbemi
    20. Muhammad Idris
    21. Olawale Edu
    22. Waheed Adebayoe Adelabu
    23. Emman Suleman Ibrahim
    24. Prof Ali Pate
    25. Prof Joseph Utse
    26. Abubakar Kyari
    27. John Enoh
    28. Sani Abubakar Danladi

