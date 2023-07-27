Wike, Others Make Tinubu’s Ministerial List [FULL LIST]Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, July 27th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has nominated former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and his Ebonyi counterpart, as his ministers.
The Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio revealed the long-awaited list of 28 ministerial nominees in plenary on Thursday.
The African Examiner writes that Chief of Staff and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, delivered the list to the Senate during plenary on Thursday.
See the full list below.
- Abubakar Momoh
2. Amb, Yusuf Tukar
3. Ahmad Dangiwa
4. Hannatu Musawa
5. Uche Nnaji
6. Beta Edu
7. Doris Uzoka
8. Dave Umahi
9. Nyesome Wike
10. Muhammadu Badaru
11. Nasir El-Rufai
12. Ekprikpe Ekpo
13. Nkiru Onyechiocha
14. Bumi Tunji Ojo
15. Stella Okotete
16. Uju Kennedy
17. Belo Muhammadu Gunyo
18. Dele Alake
19. Lateef Fagbemi
20. Muhammad Idris
21. Olawale Edu
22. Waheed Adebayoe Adelabu
23. Emman Suleman Ibrahim
24. Prof Ali Pate
25. Prof Joseph Utse
26. Abubakar Kyari
27. John Enoh
28. Sani Abubakar Danladi
