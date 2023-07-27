Wike, Others Make Tinubu’s Ministerial List [FULL LIST]

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has nominated former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and his Ebonyi counterpart, as his ministers.

The Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio revealed the long-awaited list of 28 ministerial nominees in plenary on Thursday.

The African Examiner writes that Chief of Staff and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, delivered the list to the Senate during plenary on Thursday.

See the full list below.

Abubakar Momoh

2. Amb, Yusuf Tukar

3. Ahmad Dangiwa

4. Hannatu Musawa

5. Uche Nnaji

6. Beta Edu

7. Doris Uzoka

8. Dave Umahi

9. Nyesome Wike

10. Muhammadu Badaru

11. Nasir El-Rufai

12. Ekprikpe Ekpo

13. Nkiru Onyechiocha

14. Bumi Tunji Ojo

15. Stella Okotete

16. Uju Kennedy

17. Belo Muhammadu Gunyo

18. Dele Alake

19. Lateef Fagbemi

20. Muhammad Idris

21. Olawale Edu

22. Waheed Adebayoe Adelabu

23. Emman Suleman Ibrahim

24. Prof Ali Pate

25. Prof Joseph Utse

26. Abubakar Kyari

27. John Enoh

28. Sani Abubakar Danladi





