No Political Ambition Is Worth Bloodshed – Fayemi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, has stated that no political position is worth the blood of anyone.

Fayemi disclosed this at the State programme lined up as part of activities to mark his third anniversary as governor, saying that “it is only God that enthrones leaders” and he tasked political parties and their followers to eschew violence by “playing the game according to the rules”.

He also assured Ekiti people that the preparations for the 2022 gubernatorial election in the state will not affect projects execution and service delivery.

“This administration has only one year left, but I can assure you we shall work till the very last day. We have spent 1,095 days, which translates to three years,” he said.

“The next final year will be used to build on our existing performance, and no project will be left uncompleted.

“All abandoned projects by the previous administration had been completed by us, with only a few others still at various stages of completion, but I am giving my words that by the time I leave office, there will not be any project left unattended to.

“As we move gradually into the electioneering period, I enjoin all Ekiti persons to avoid politics of bitterness. We are all brothers and sisters.

"It is also my prayers that may the wish of God prevail on our journey to the next political dispensation."
























