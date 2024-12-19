Wike Revokes FCT Lands Of Buhari, Abbas, Akume, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has revoked lands belonging to former President Muhammed Buhari, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

Also, 759 other prominent figures and organisations in Maitama II, Abuja. were also affected by the revocation which was for non-payment of Certificate of Occupancy.

In a separate publication, the minister also threatened to revoke lands belonging to the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda; former presidents of the Senate, Iyorchia Ayu and Ameh Ebute; the Chief Whip of the Senate, Tahir Monguno; and 610 others for outstanding fees owed to the FCTA for certificate of occupancy not paid within two weeks.

This revocation by the minister comes months after he made several pleas to residents of the FCT, particularly those residing in hybrid areas of the nation’s capital, to pay outstanding fees owed to the FCTA or risk revocation of their lands.