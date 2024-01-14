W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Nigeria’s 2023 AFCON Fixtures, Dates And Time

Posted by Latest News, Sports News Saturday, January 13th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles of Nigeria will begin their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) journey on Sunday when they battle Equatorial Guinea. 

That is in a Group A game in the country’s quest for a fourth AFCON title in the West African nation of Cote d’Ivoire.

The group has Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, and hosts Côte d’Ivoire. Nigeria have won the competition in 1980, 1994, and 2013. Their best most recent outing in the tournament was when they placed third during the 2019 edition in Egypt.

Nigeria’s AFCON 2023 Games, Dates, Kick-off Time

Sunday, 14 January, 2024

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea
Kick-off Time: 3:00 pm (WAT).
Venue: Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé

Thursday, 18 January, 2024

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast
Kick-off Time: 6:00 pm (WAT)
Venue: Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé

Monday, 22 January, 2024

Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau
Kick-off time: 5:00 pm (WAT)
Venue: Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny

