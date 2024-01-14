Nigeria’s 2023 AFCON Fixtures, Dates And Time

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles of Nigeria will begin their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) journey on Sunday when they battle Equatorial Guinea.

That is in a Group A game in the country’s quest for a fourth AFCON title in the West African nation of Cote d’Ivoire.

The group has Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, and hosts Côte d’Ivoire. Nigeria have won the competition in 1980, 1994, and 2013. Their best most recent outing in the tournament was when they placed third during the 2019 edition in Egypt.

Nigeria’s AFCON 2023 Games, Dates, Kick-off Time

Sunday, 14 January, 2024

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea

Kick-off Time: 3:00 pm (WAT).

Venue: Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé

Thursday, 18 January, 2024

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast

Kick-off Time: 6:00 pm (WAT)

Venue: Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé

Monday, 22 January, 2024

Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau

Kick-off time: 5:00 pm (WAT)

Venue: Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny





