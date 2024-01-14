Nigeria’s 2023 AFCON Fixtures, Dates And Time

Nigeria’s 2023 AFCON Fixtures, Dates And TimeLatest News, Sports News Saturday, January 13th, 2024
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles of Nigeria will begin their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) journey on Sunday when they battle Equatorial Guinea.
That is in a Group A game in the country’s quest for a fourth AFCON title in the West African nation of Cote d’Ivoire.
The group has Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, and hosts Côte d’Ivoire. Nigeria have won the competition in 1980, 1994, and 2013. Their best most recent outing in the tournament was when they placed third during the 2019 edition in Egypt.
Nigeria’s AFCON 2023 Games, Dates, Kick-off Time
Sunday, 14 January, 2024
Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea
Kick-off Time: 3:00 pm (WAT).
Venue: Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé
Thursday, 18 January, 2024
Nigeria vs Ivory Coast
Kick-off Time: 6:00 pm (WAT)
Venue: Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé
Monday, 22 January, 2024
Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau
Kick-off time: 5:00 pm (WAT)
Venue: Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny
Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank
For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=93322