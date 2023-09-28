Wike Sacks Heads Of FCTA Agencies, Parastatals

Wike Sacks Heads Of FCTA Agencies, ParastatalsFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, September 28th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has sacked heads of 21 parastatals, agencies and government companies of the FCT Administration.
Mr Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press, Office of the Minister, disclosed this in a press statement in Abuja on Wednesday.
Ogunleye identified the affected heads of the agencies as follows:
1. Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abuja Investment Company Ltd
2. CEO/Managing Director, Abuja Markets Management Ltd
3. MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company
4. CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company
5. CEO/MD, Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company
6. CEO/MD, Abuja Film Village International
7. CEO/MD, Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd
8. MD, Abuja Broadcasting Corporation
9. MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency
10. General Manager, FCT Water Board
11. Director-General (DG), FCT Emergency Management Agency
12. Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board
13. DG, Hospital Management Board
14. Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board
15. Director, FCT Scholarship Board
16. Director, FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board
17. Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board
18. Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center
19. Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme
20. Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department
21. Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council
The statement directed affected appointees to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in the establishments.
It added that appointments into the offices would be made in due course.
