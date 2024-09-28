Wike Threatens To Kick Out Non-Performing Contractors

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has threatened to kick out non-performing contractors executing projects in the FCT.

Wike made the threat in Abuja on Friday, after inspecting the ongoing construction of the 15-kilometre left wing service lane of the Outer Southern Expressway, from Ring Road 1 to Wasa.

The threat followed what the minister described as “disappointing performance” of CGC Nigeria Ltd executing the project, saying “it is barely 50 per cent as against CGC’s 75 per cent claim.

“As at last year, you promised you would finish the project by December 2024 or at most January 2025, now you have extended it to May.

“With what I am seeing, it may not be possible till eight or nine months from now.

“You should be fair to us. If we have an agreement, let’s keep to that agreement and we are paying. Why should we see what we are seeing now? He asked.

The minister said that FCT Administration had paid over 80 per cent of the contract sum, “but look at what they have done. This is very bad. I am not encouraged.

“We have paid the contractor more than 80 per cent of this contract and the job, as far as I am concerned, is not up to 50 per cent. I am not going to accept this.”

On what he would do to non-performing contractors, Wike said: “We don’t have any relationship with non-performing contractors. Everybody knows our position that if you don’t perform, we kick you out.

“There is no sentiment about it. Whether you are an indigenous contractor; whether you are foreign contractors; we don’t care. All we are concerned about is the work.

“If you do the work; we go along with you, if you don’t do the work; we kick you out and we will make you pay for it; there must be sanctions.

“You can’t just collect our money, and we just say go, when you do not complete our project, no.

“Before we kick you out, we will make you pay for it. That is our position.”

He explained that his attention was drawn to the project when he inspected the Apo to Karshi road on Thursday and passed through Wasa on his way back.

He explained that the inspection was to see things for himself.

“There was no equipment here yesterday, when I passed through the road.

“I believe it is because I said I was coming here today that you mobilised equipment. These are things I will not accept.

“CGC is one of the most respected construction companies in the country, but as far as this road is concerned, I am not happy,” he groaned.

The minister directed the Director Engineering Services, Federal Capital Development Authority to sit with the contractor, agree on a work plan, and commit to a completion timeline.

Wike said that the work plan described the road as important considering the huge economic activities taking place in the area.

He directed that the project delivery work plan should be on his table on Monday, pointing out that the road, if completed, would significantly reduce traffic congestion in the area. (NAN)