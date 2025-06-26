Islamic New Year: Jigawa,Kebbi Govt. Declares Friday Work-Free Day

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Jigawa, Kebbi Government has declared Friday a work-free day to commemorate the Islamic New Year 1447 AH.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday by the state’s Head of Civil Service, said the holiday would allow residents in the state to participate in the Islamic New Year celebrations.

He urged people of the state to use the occasion to offer prayers for sustained peace and prosperity in the state and the country, at large.

Admonished Muslim faithful to reflect deeply on the new year celebration and live in accordance with the teachings of Islam.

He appealed to residents to remain law-abiding and refrain from actions that could disrupt the peace and harmony in the state. (NAN)