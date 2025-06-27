FG Debunks Viral Video, Confirms Safety Of Nigerians In Iran

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that their fellow countrymen residing in Iran are safe, irrespective of the recent security concerns in the region.

This reassurance came via the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission and the Nigerian Embassy in Tehran.

So far, there have been no reported cases of injuries or causality that involve Nigerian citizens, according to official statements issued on Friday.

The Chairman of NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, reiterated the commitment of the government to the safety of Nigerians in diaspora.

“We remain committed to the safety and well-being of all Nigerians in the diaspora.

“The situation in Iran underscores the need for proactive engagement and a strong support system,” Dabiri-Erewa said in a statement that was signed by Gabriel Odu of the Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NiDCOM.

She appreciated the Nigerian Embassy in Tehran for its quick intervention in the situation and enjoined Nigerians abroad to connect with their respective embassies to enhance communication and get quick assistance when necessary.

As part of its response, the Nigerian Embassy was relocated to Armenia to maintain uninterrupted consular services temporarily.

Meanwhile, Nigerian nationals in Iran were informed to move to safer northern regions, like Shomal, Qom, and Ghaemshahr, which were designated as the muster points if evacuation becomes necessary.

According to the statement, a representative of the embassy confirmed that these steps were done as a precaution and they have been effective.

“Normalcy has returned to these areas, and we are pleased to report that Nigerians in Iran remain safe. There are no confirmed casualties or injuries,” the embassy said.

The government also spoke on a viral video that is circulating online, where a Nigerian man was seen making unverified claims about the situation in Iran.

According to the officials, the individual had earlier been imprisoned for human trafficking, and he is allegedly making use of fellow Nigerians as collateral in drug-related activities.

The embassy had assisted in getting him released on humanitarian grounds, despite a standing deportation order which has been issued more than six months ago.

“Our responsibility is to all Nigerians, regardless of their situation. While we do not condone unlawful acts, we intervened in the spirit of national duty,” the embassy said, according to the statement.

The incident, they added, is a pointer to the importance of registration with Nigerian missions for effective assistance when crises arise.