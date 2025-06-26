INEC Fixes Aug.16 For By-Elections In 12 States

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has fixed Aug.16 for the conduct of outstanding by-elections in 16 constituencies across 12 states.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu announced this during the commission’s quarterly meeting with political parties on Thursday in Abuja.

Yakubu noted that the commission would deploy 30,451 officials for the by-elections involving a total of 3,553,659 registered voters spread across 32 Local Government Areas in 356 wards and 6,987 polling units.

He recalled that in the last two years since the inauguration of the national and state assemblies in June 2023, vacancies requiring by-elections had occurred nationwide.

Yakubu also recalled that in February 2025, INEC conducted nine bye-elections to fill vacancies resulting from the deaths or resignation of members of the national and state assemblies, noting that more vacancies had occurred.

“The outstanding bye-elections involve two senatorial districts of Anambra South and Edo Central.

“Five federal constituencies of Ovia South-West/Ovia South-East in Edo, Babura/Garki in Jigawa, Chikun/Kajuru in Kaduna State, Ikenne/Shagamu/Remo North in Ogun and Ibadan North in Oyo.

“Nine state constituencies of Ganye in Adamawa, Onitsha North I in Anambra, Dekina/Okura in Kogi, Zaria Kewaye and Basawa both in Kaduna State.

“Other constituencies are Bagwai/Shanono in Kano State, Mariga in Niger, Karim Lamido I in Taraba and Kauran Namoda South in Zamfara,’’ Yakubu said.

He, however, said that in spite of the declaration of vacancies, the by-elections would not hold in Khana II State Constituency in Rivers and state constituencies in Rivers and Talata Mafara South state constituency in Zamfara.

H explained that the non-conduct of by-elections in Rivers was as a result of the current state of emergency in the state.

He said for Zamfara, it was due to a pending legal issue.

“Unlike the general elections or off-cycle governorship elections, there is a tight time frame for the conduct of bye-elections.

“Party primaries would be held between July 17 and July 21, while the online portal for submission of nomination forms will open at 9.00am on July 22 and end at 6.00pm on July 26.

“Campaign in public will commence on Aug.2 2025 and end at midnight on Aug.14 2025, noting that is 24 hours before election day,’’ he said.

Yakubu, also said that the by-elections, would be conducted the two outstanding court-ordered re-run state constituencies elections in Enugu and Kano that were severally disrupted by thuggery and violence.

“The constituencies are Enugu South I state constituency and the Ghari/Tsanyawa State constituency in Kano State,’’ he said.

He said that the details information on the by-elections would shortly be uploaded on the commission’s website and other platforms for public information. (NAN)