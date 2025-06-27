Speed Darlington Wanted For Rape, Cyberbullying

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has announced that controversial entertainer, Darlington Okoye, alias Speed Darlington is wanted for alleged offences including rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

The agency stated this via its official Instagram handle @officialnaptip on Friday.

“WANTED BY NAPTIP.

Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, is wanted in connection with alleged offences including rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

“Anyone with credible information on his whereabouts is urged to contact NAPTIP immediately. Call: 07030000203, info@naptip.gov.ng,” the statement read.

It is worth recalling that NAPTIP had earlier invited Speed Darlington for questioning after he claimed to have had sex with a 15-year-old girl in a live Instagram video, but the singer refused to honour the agency’s invitation.