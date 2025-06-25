MultiChoice Slashes Price Of DStv Decoder To Attract Subscribers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – MultiChoice Nigeria has reduced the price of its DStv decoder by 50 per cent, dropping it from ₦20,000 to ₦10,000.

The company stated that this move is targeted to attract more customers and reduce declining subscriptions.

According to the firm’s Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, in a statement issued on Tuesday, the offer is a way of rewarding loyal customers and also bringing enhanced value to subscribers.

“We want to ensure our customers feel appreciated and have access to the best entertainment every day. The ‘We Got You’ campaign is about making premium content more accessible and showing that DStv offers something for everyone, not just football fans.

“By repositioning itself as a platform for daily value, DStv aims to encourage content discovery across a wider array of genres, including movies, drama, kids’ programming, and news.

“This means more channels, more shows, and more reasons to tune in every day,” the statement added.

The company also disclosed that a promotional offer will give subscribers a free upgrade to the next DStv package tier when they pay for their present plan in full between June 16 and July 31, 2025.

Multichoice also disclosed that the price slash and the free upgrade initiative are a response “to the noticeable economic impact on the everyday lives of Nigerians”.

This is coming on the heels of the company losing 1.4 million subscribers between March 2023 and March 2025.

It is worth recalling that MultiChoice Nigeria increased its DStv and GOtv bouquet prices three times within 12 months.