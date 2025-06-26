Senate Confirms Tinubu’s Nominees For Regional Development Commissions (FULL LIST)

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has confirmed several nominees appointed by President Bola Tinubu to serve on the boards of Regional Development Commissions across the country.

Among the confirmed nominees is Chibudom Nwuche, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, who will serve as chairman of the newly established South-South Development Commission (SSDC). Usoro Offiong Akpabio from Akwa Ibom State was also confirmed as the Managing Director of the SSDC.

Other members confirmed to serve on the SSDC board include Larry Odey (Cross River), Charles Zuofa (Bayelsa), Nkereuwem Ebong (Akwa Ibom), Chika Chinedu (Rivers), Femi Oise (Edo), and Charles Enukhowhate (Delta). Additional appointees include Tabitha Sallah (North-East), Yusuf Amao (North-Central), and Joseph Mmamal (South-East).

Further appointments include Bukonola Braimoh (South-West), Marcus Eji (Executive Director, Projects -Rivers), Aganaba Steven (E.D., Social and Human Capital Development – Bayelsa), Timi Ayibatonye (E.D., Corporate Services – Delta), Joseph Ugheoke (E.D., Commercial and Environmental Development – Edo), and Ambassador Sony Abang (E.D., Finance – Cross River).

The Senate also confirmed Olubunmi Adetunmbi as Chairman of the South-West Development Commission and Cosmas Atighir as Chairman of the North-Central Development Commission.

Additionally, Thompson Oludare was confirmed as Managing Director, and Kabir Katata as Executive Director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

However, Tijani Kaura, nominated to represent the North-West in one of the commissions, was not confirmed.

The Senate Committee reported that Kaura neither submitted the required documents nor appeared for screening. Although not disqualified outright, the Committee stated he would be considered if he fulfills the screening requirements.

The confirmations followed the presentation of the report by Senator Benson Konbowei (PDP – Bayelsa Central), Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South-South Development Commission.

South-South Development Commission (SSDC):

Chibudom Nwuche – Chairman

Usoro Offiong Akpabio – Managing Director

Larry Odey – Member (Cross River)

Charles Zuofa – Member (Bayelsa)

Nkereuwem Ebong – Member (Akwa Ibom)

Chika Chinedu – Member (Rivers)

Femi Oise – Member (Edo)

Charles Enukhowhate – Member (Delta)

Tabitha Sallah – Member (North-East)

Yusuf Amao – Member (North-Central)

Joseph Mmamal – Member (South-East)

Bukonola Braimoh – Member (South-West)

Executive Directors (SSDC)

Marcus Eji – Executive Director, Projects (Rivers)

Aganaba Steven – Executive Director, Social and Human Capital Development (Bayelsa)

Timi Ayibatonye – Executive Director, Corporate Services (Delta)

Joseph Ugheoke – Executive Director, Commercial and Environmental Development (Edo)

Ambassador Sony Abang – Executive Director, Finance (Cross River)

Other Development Commissions

Olubunmi Adetunmbi – Chairman, South-West Development Commission

Cosmas Atighir – Chairman, North-Central Development Commission

Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC):

Thompson Oludare – Managing Director

Kabir Katata – Executive Director