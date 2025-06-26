El-Rufai Suffering From ‘Small Man Syndrome’ –Onanuga

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy, has slammed Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, concerning his comment against the administration of President Bola Tinubu.



El-Rufai, speaking in an interview with Arise Television programme, had stated that Tinubu would require a miracle to be re-elected in 2027.

According to El-Rufai, a poll conducted by his group in various areas, especially in the south-east and north, indicated a 91 percent disapproval rating for the president.

The former Kaduna governor also disclosed that the disapproval rating in Lagos stands at 78 per cent.

Onanuga, reacting in a post published on X on Wednesday, referenced a remark made by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his three-part memoir, My Watch, against el-Rufai

Onanuga stated that the former Kaduna governor is always aiming to increase himself, to give the belief of having more “height” than he actually does.

“Nasir’s penchant for reputation-savaging is almost pathological. Why does he do it? Very early in my interaction with him, I appreciated his talent.” Onanuga posted an excerpt from Obasanjo’s book.



“At the same time, I recognised his weaknesses; the worst being his inability to be loyal to anybody or any issue consistently for long, but only to Nasir el-Rufai.

“He lied brazenly, which he did to me, against his colleagues and so-called friends. I have heard of how he ruthlessly savaged the reputation of his uncle, a man who, in an African setting, was like a foster father to him.

“I shuddered when I heard the story of what he did to his half-brother in the Air Force, who is senior to him in age”.

In the memoir, which was published in 2014, Obasanjo stated that El-Rufai is suffering from the “small man syndrome”.