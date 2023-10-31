Wike Vs Gov. Fubara: Reactions Trail Political Happenings In Rivers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The recent happenings in oil-rich Rivers State have thrown many political spectators at the edge of their seats as they anticipate the next moves by the various political gladiators.

The African Examiner writes that the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, who was the immediate former governor of Rivers State, has selected a political godson, Simi Fubara as his replacement.

However, it appears that the duo have removed the plug of love from their relationship as the Rivers State House of Assembly which is dominated by loyalists of Wike has issued an impeachment notice to Governor Fubara. Also, Governor Fubara has sacked his Chief Of Staff, who is said to be from the same local with Nyesom Wike.

To achieve their objective easily, the assembly removed the House Leader, Edison Ehie, who is said to be supporting the governor.

Twenty-four out of 32 members of Rivers Assembly signed the document for Fubara’s impeachment.

Reacting, Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Monday downplayed any impeachment move against him.

According to Fubara, he has not committed any offence to warrant an impeachment move against him.

“Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence I have committed to warrant any impeachment.

“Let me assure the people of Rivers that I will continue to ensure that you get the dividends of democracy. At the appropriate time I will address the press,” he said.



This development has sparked many social media reactions as news feed emerged on Monday on social media showing the police tear gassing Governor Fubara as he made his way to the House of Assembly to stop the lawmakers from conducting their session to impeach him.



The African Examiner presents some of the views of netizens concerning the present happenings in Rivers State.



@SodiqTade writes: “In the last 24 hours, CSO has been sacked, Chief of Staff has been sacked, and now the Speaker may be impeached. If you think Sim Fubara will allow an Abuja Chef to control him, then you don’t know what is going on. Wike must be made to know that there is new Emperor in charge!”



@von_Bismack writes: “Breaking: Gov. Sim Fubara has sacked Wike’s handpicked Chief of Staff and CSO. Some LGA Chairmen are already aligning with Sim to avoid being sacked. More sacks will be announced this morning. It’s a purge . Sim have had enough! Stay tuned I support Sim in this fight.”

@SodiqTade writes: “12:21 p.m., Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Sim Fubara is still the Governor. Hon. Edison is still the House Majority Leader. PDP is still the Political Party. Disregard any impeachment rumours. Sim will lead the good people of Rivers for 8 years.”

@toluogunlesi writes: “The folks who have zero idea just how much our democracy has matured, will not understand what I’m saying about the goings-on in Rivers. OBJ days, State Govs were treated like federal appointees; gross and random abuses of impeachment process. @PeterObi

was a victim, so I expect him to speak up at this time). We have a long way to go with this democracy thing, but we have also come a long way. Two side-by-side truths.’



@Morris_Monye writes: “Rivers is too rich and big for a single man to own and control The Governor on seat must always fight for his own control. From Peter Odili vs Rotimi Ameachi To Rotimi Ameachi vs Nyesom Wike And now Nyesom Wike vs Sim fubara Life na cycle.”



@EvansSpeaks ITES: “That’s what happens when you get in to power through godfatherism instead of the will of your people. Those you mentioned where single handedly placed in those positions by their successors and not by the Will of the people and it will continue that way.”



@AdaErema writes: “It has always been difficult for godfatherism to thrive in Rivers State. I knew this would happen. Wike should have known better.”



@ugeee2 writes: “Wike owns the Riverstate HOA, he handpicked all the members without primaries. SIM can’t escape Wike, sad reality.”



@Obiora_14 writes: “Amaechi didn’t fight for control. Amaechi fought to save Rivers from Wike.”



@Oju writes: “You get it. This will always be the political scene in Rivers if one man ever tries to control or wield absolute power.”

Gorip DD writes: “Wike wills so much power, Fubara should be ready to go dirty and fight hard if he wants to fight him. If he can openly fight powers that be like Atiku successfully, then Sim should be ready oo. He should ask Amaechi both as governor and Minister, Wike delt with him home n away.’



@30sthenewtwenty writes: “Anyone who claims to be surprised by this showdown between Fubara and Wike has simply not been following happenings in South-South/South-East politics since 1999.’



@MelvisVille writes: “Sadly, i see Wike wiping Sim Oraimo code. If the state assembly is under wike’s control, the Sim guy won’t escape impeachment.”



@elvissokolski writes: “Nothing like Peter Odili vs Rotimi Ameachi that one never happened,it was Ameachi vs Patience. Wike and Ameachi never had a political Godfather and son relationship,Wike was helped to power in Rivers State by Dame Patience Jonathan.”





