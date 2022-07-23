Don Jazzy Loses Mum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Music mogul Michael Collins aka Don Jazzy has lost his mother, Mrs Ajereh, to cancer.

The veteran music producer shared the sad news via his verified Instagram page on Friday.

The Marvin boss, who described his late mother as his backbone and supporter wrote: “I lost my sweet mother this morning. The matriarch of our family. My supporter and backbone @indianpicolo.

“She was loved by everyone that ever met her. She was so strong till the last minute for us even while she battled with cancer.

“I have never typed a more difficult caption in my life. Please pray for our Mum’s soul to Rest In Peace and for strength for my dad, my siblings, her grandchildren and our entire family to bear this loss.”

Mrs Ajereh was a fashion and entertainment entrepreneur during her lifetime.