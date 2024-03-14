Withdraw Policemen Attached To Politicians And Their Families, Ndume Tells IGP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, has appointed the Inspector General of Police to withdraw orderlies attached to politicians across the country including his colleagues in the National Assembly.



Ndume, who is the lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial district, while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme lamenting that he does not like Senators attaching police officers to themselves and their family members.

He said: “I support that they should take away all their police..

“One Senator will be going around with 10 policemen, seven members of the House of Reps, everybody. That is for those who are mobile. Some even give security to their wives, others give security to their children. I am against that.”

Kicking against this phenomenon, Ndume stated that politicians and VIPs’ orderlies should be withdrawn because Nigeria does not have enough policemen to police the country.