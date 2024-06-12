Work Will Resume On Kano-Abuja Road- Umahi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government says work on the Abuja-Kano Road project will resume this week.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, made this known on Tuesday at a meeting with contractors in Abuja.

He said that the work was paused due to disagreements over price variations, delays and funding challenges.

He, however, said that the ministry has resolved the outstanding challenges with the contractors handling the project.

On the Lagos-Calabar highway project, Umahi said that six lanes have been put down, especially from sections two, three and four.

“Right now, over four kilometers of the concrete road has been completed on six lanes, so work is ongoing.

“We paid a total compensation of close to N10 billion.We are not owing.

“The project’s contractor is very reasonable; even when we changed alignments he did not ask us to increase cost.’’

Umahi said that so far sections three and four of the project were being finalised.

He said that the Federal Government was committed to delivering road projects across Nigeria, adding that President Bola Tinubu has given a matching order to begin the design of the Sokoto–Badagary road.

He said the road would also be a six-lane project and its economic values touches various facets.

He said it includes irrigation opportunities, to agricultural, water for power, and also a corridor for trans-African trade.(NAN)