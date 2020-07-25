We Are Shocked Dogara Defected After Everything We Did For Him –PDP

By Nwa Diokpa

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State has expressed shock by the defection of the immediate past Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, to the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

The African Examiner had previously reported about the defection of the former speaker.

Reacting to Dogara’s defection, the Bauchi State PDP Public Relations Officer (PRO), Alhaji Yayanuwa Zainabari, said that he was shocked over the development.

Zainabari recalled that the party gave the former speaker an automatic ticket to contest in the last election and he also stressed that the state government has always carried Dogara along.

He said: “The government carried him along. The governor really honoured him and gave his people opportunities to be part of the government.

“The party has not wronged him in any way, but we want to know if the party wronged him.”

Zainabari, however, declared that defection is in Dogara’s character, saying that, “it is in his habit of changing from one party to another”.

Reacting to this, the APC spokesman in the state, Adamu Jallah, stated that the former speaker is welcome to the party.

“It is a welcome development to the party and we are happy,”

“We feel happy every day. We are not losing at all but getting more politicians every day,” the APC spokesman added.

He stressed that politics is like a business which one can opt-in and opt-out at any time he pleases.

He added: “You know politics is like a business. You can leave and you can come back,” he said, adding that, “he (Dogara) left the party and returned. We are happy.”