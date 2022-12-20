World Cup: Nigeria Is Bigger ,Richer Than Qatar – Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Director of Publicity of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has stated that Nigeria is potentially bigger and richer than Qatar.

Baba-Ahmed stated that Nigeria would have been better than Qatar if Nigerian had good, honest and patriotic leaders.

He made this known as he commended the Middle East country for hosting the 2022 world cup.

African Examiner recalls that Qatar left the tournament in its early stage and Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties to lift the coveted trophy.

Reacting, Baba-Ahmed in a series of tweets wrote: “Nigeria is potentially much richer and bigger than Qatar. If we have good, honest and patriotic leaders, imagine what we can do in this lifetime.

“Say what you will, Qatar defied all obstacles to organize the best tournament.

“Those who thought of including pidgin English commentaries should be commended. The pidgin commentators (especially the lady) were great.”