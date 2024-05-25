World Cup Qualifiers: Finidi Names Lookman, Boniface, Others For Bafana, Cheetahs Games

`(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Head Coach, Finidi George, has named his squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and the Cheetahs of Benin Republic.

Leading the names on the 23-man list is the in-form Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman, whose hat-trick on Wednesday handed his side the Europa League trophy

Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen is not left out of the squad after being instrumental in the Bavarian side winning their first league title in 30 years while going unbeaten for 51 games in the process.

Also on the list are Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, Terem Moffi, with Udinese of Italy goalkeeper Maduka Okoye returning to the team after being out for some time.

The Super Eagles will take on South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Friday, June 7 at 8 pm, and then fly to Abidjan to tackle Benin Republic at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on Monday, June 10, at 5 pm Nigeria time.

See the full list below:

Goalkeepers:

Stanley Nwabali

Maduka Okoye

Ojo Olorunleke

Defenders:

Chidozie Awaziem

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Sadiq Ismael

Oluwasemilogo Ajayi

Calvin Bassey

Benjamin Tanimu

Midfielders:

Wilfred Ndidi

Raphael Onyedika

Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi

Frank Onyeka

Alex Iwobi

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Forwards:

Nathan Tella

Victor Osimhen

Kelechi Iheanacho

Samuel Chukwueze

Paul Onuachu

Ademola Lookman

Victor Boniface

Terem Moffi