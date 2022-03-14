2023: Saraki Gives Reasons For Aspiring To Become Nigeria’s President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The immediate past Senate President, Abubakar Saraki, has opened up on why he wants to become Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Saraki made this known when he appeared on Sunday Politics, a Channels TV program, saying that he knows the issues affecting the country and can reach out across the ethnic and religious divides.

“I believe I have what it takes to lead Nigeria. I am not someone who shies away from taking up challenges. I’m not someone who does not know the issues or someone who does not have the energy and vibrancy to address those issues.

“More importantly, I am someone that can reach out across the political divide, based on my antecedents. I am someone who can reach out across the ethnicity divide and across the religious divide,” Saraki said.

Saraki also stated that he will officially announce his intention to run for president in 2023 after the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, disclose which geopolitical zone will get its presidential ticket.

Saraki said, “We’ll have a NEC (PDP) meeting on Tuesday. Hopefully, the guidelines will come out which will tell us definitely where the whistle would be blown.

“Short of anything that stops an individual, I will definitely be announcing sometime before the end of the month, my intention to vie for president. At the moment, we are just doing consultation. The formal declaration will come in due course.”