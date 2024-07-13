World Population Day: Enugu NPC Director Harps On Importance Of Census

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark this year’s world population day, the Enugu state Director of National population Commission NPC, Mrs. OkorieOdinakachukwu, has stressed the importance of the exercise, urging citizens to always embrace it for their own good.

She spoke when a non-governmental organization, Parent-Child Intervention Centre (PCIC) paid a courtesy visit to the commission’s office in Enugu in commemoration of the 2024 celebration.

Mrs Okorie Odinakachukwu, expressed her office gratitude and readiness to partner with (PCIC) to conscientise the people on the need and importance of population management.

She explained that the team of 2024 World Population Day “ Embracing the power of inclusive Data Towards a Resilient and Equitable Future for All ” was carefully chosen because of the importance of consensus in any nation.

According to her “Censuses and Surveys are aimed at ensuring that no one is left behind.

“And this data needs to be timely, quality, reliable, comprehensive and geo referenced to enable a better understanding of who the people that make up the numbers are.

She added that “as a result of collecting this data, there is also a need to educate the public on the effect of an overcrowded Population and the need to be conscious of how many people they give birth to.

The state Director, expressed her appreciation towards the population consciousness project in the south East region particularly Enugu state which is funded by population matters with support from CISLAC.

In her remark, Executive Director of Parent-Child Intervention Centre, Amb. Peggy Chukwuemeka, had interacted with the NPC Enugu boss about the survey carried out by Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center, CISLAC and Population Matters earlier this year which revealed the perception of citizens towards population issues.

In the spirit of the World Population Day, Amb. Peggy presented copies of the “Nigeria Population: Citizens’ Perception Survey Report” to Enugu State Director of the NPC.