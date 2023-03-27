You Can’t Intimidate Me By Threat Of Visa Ban — Fani-Kayode Tells British Envoy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Femi Fani-Kayode, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that he will not be intimidated by a “veiled threat of a visa ban” after Ben Llewellyn-Jones, British deputy high commissioner to Nigeria, stated that some of his comments in the general election are “inciteful”.

The African Examiner recalls that Llewellyn-Jones had slammed the APC chieftain’s several comments saying that some of the former minister’s tweets in reference to the opposition have words and phrases which are derogatory, divisive, and inciting.

Responding to a tweet on Sunday, Fani-Kayode stated that he would not take lessons on “what to say or how to speak” from the UK envoy as he was “not one of those Nigerians that bows, shakes, shivers and trembles before the British or indeed any other foreigner”.

“Nigeria stopped being a British colony 63 years ago, and we need no lessons from him on how to run our affairs or conduct our politics,” Fani-Kayode wrote.

“I wonder who the hell he thinks he is. I am not one of those Nigerians that bows, shakes, shivers, and trembles before the British or indeed any other foreigner. And unlike most, I do not need any validation or endorsement from him or his ilk and neither can I be intimidated by his veiled threat of a visa ban. Frankly, I could not care less.

“Neither will we accept lessons in decency, etiquette, what to say, or how to speak from a British civil servant. I advise this Englander to respect himself and remain a silent observer when it comes to the politics of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As a nation, we are not a poodle of the British and we came of age 63 years ago.”