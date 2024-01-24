Yul Edochie Begins Online Christian Ministry

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has announced that he is starting an online Christian ministry.

Edochie, took to his social media account on Tuesday as he uploaded a flier containing the details of his True Salvation Ministry as he called his fans to connect online.

“It’s time to answer the call of God Almighty. It’s time to do His work fully. To spread the true message of God. Tune in, and be transformed,” he writes.

It could be recalled that the actor had earlier tasked his fans to be prepared for the “Biggest announcement” of his life.

After the announcement, his followers and fans had since had different reactions to this development. However, some of his admirers were happy with this development and wished the actor well.

One fan prayed for the actor , he wrote: “Father Lord, we ask for your blessings upon our pastor @yuledochie and his family as he diligently prepares sermons to glorify your holy name. Grant him wisdom, inspiration, and anointing as he seeks to share your word on his platform. Strengthen him in his ministry and provide him with the strength and guidance he needs…. Family locc in with @yuledochie on his YouTube channel.”





