Yuletide: Tourism Minister Lit Up Enugu Christmas Village, Unity Park

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mrs Hannatu Musawa, the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, on Sunday lit up the Christmas Village and other recreational facilities in the Enugu State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister also toured the newly renovated International Conference Centre, Enugu Digital Museum, and equally lit up the Christmas Village, a state-private sector initiative at the Naira Triangle, and the Unity Park

She commended Mbah’s development strides and innovation in the past 18 months, expressing the Ministry’s continued support and partnership to further develop the arts, culture, tourism, and creative potentials of the state.

The minister described Mbah, as a rare gift to the nation, saying Enugu was the luckiest state to have him.

“I can tell you unequivocally that Enugu is one of the luckiest state in Nigeria and I don’t say this lightly. You have been a governor for a year but you have completely distinguished yourself.

“In every single corner of Nigeria, people have heard about the Governor of Enugu State. What you have done with the smart schools, the innovation here will be remembered in the trajectory of Nigeria, when the history of Nigeria is written.

“It is something that is really good. You have charted a path for other governors to follow,” she said.

Speaking to newsmen after her tour and the official lighting up of some recreational facilities, the Minister also said, “I am very honoured to light the Christmas Village and Unity Park.

“I feel like a daughter of the soil who has come home. I look forward to coming back in the new year to see how my ministry can collaborate with the creative industry to see what we can do to open up the potential and work with the governor to bring value to the people.

“If Enugu has a governor like this for four to eight years, only God knows the height you would be able to go to as a people”.

In his remark, Gov Mbah thanked the Federal Government for all the cooperation received so far, reiterating his stand that Nigeria’s economy was best grown from the states, not the centre, with each federating units harnessing its potential.

“For us in Enugu State, we are committed to harnessing the full potential of the tourism and creative industry. As you know, we have a history of that already. This used to be the home of Nollywood.

“Enugu has played the role of several administrative headquarters. We have the rolling hills, waterfalls, caves, and numerous other tourist sites. At those waterfalls and caves, we want to create a new kind of experience for tourism.

“We have an ambitious plan in the tourism space. Our plan is to see how we can attract a minimum of 3 million visitors into Enugu for tourism every year,” he saidm

The governor also unveiled his administration’s plan to build a world-class theme park at Milliken Hill, with the hope to have it recognised as a heritage site.

Meanwhile, blessing the Christmas Village at the Naira Triangle, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Calistus Onaga, commended Mbah’s innovations and development efforts and prayed for the continued progress of the state. (NAN)