Workers Day: Atiku Heaps Praises on Nigerian Workers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, says that workers play a crucial role in assisting the country grow and succeed.

Atiku, in a statement to celebrate the 2025 Workers’ Day on Thursday, tasked the Federal Government to see workers not as tools for economic growth but also as important partners in building the country.

He said: “The Nigerian worker remains the indomitable engine driving our nation towards the long-anticipated promise of prosperity.

“In the face of persistent hardship and inadequate remuneration, Nigerian workers have continued to shoulder the burdens of our economic ambitions with quiet heroism.

“It is deeply disheartening that those entrusted with the responsibilities of governance and policymaking have failed to respond to this unwavering dedication with tangible support and justice.”

According to him there is a need for greater government accountability. He also described workers as the heart and strength of any country as he urged the political leaders to protect workers’ rights and well-being so that a fairer society can be created.

“The labour force is the soul of our nation. It is both the face and the force of the people.

“Therefore, it is imperative that governments and employers alike put in place robust safeguards to uphold the dignity, rights, and entitlements rightfully due to every worker,” he added.

Atiku also disclosed that some said working together is important and advised the government and employers to treat workers the same as equal partners in national development.