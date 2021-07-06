Zamfara Governor, Matawalle Reappoints 8 Sacked Special Advisers

Zamfara Governor, Matawalle Reappoints 8 Sacked Special AdvisersAfrican News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, July 6th, 2021
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, on Monday, approved the reappointment of eight Special Advisers who were earlier relieved of their posts.
This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau by Yakubu Haidara, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs, on behalf of the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe
Those reappointed included Aminu Abdullahi-Alkali, Sustainable Development Goals; Ahmed Muktar-Mohammed, Housing and Urban Development and Junaidu Aminu-Kaura, Judicial Service and Legal Matters.
Others are Ibrahim Ma’aji-Gusau, Political Affairs and Inter Party Relations; Dr Aslam Aliyu, Skills Acquisition; Yusuf Abubakar-Zugu, Chieftaincy Affairs; Danyaro Abdullahi-Wuya, FADAMA III and Abubakar Musa (Mainera), Commodity Board.
It said their reappointment was with immediate effect.
