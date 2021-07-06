W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Zamfara Governor, Matawalle Reappoints 8 Sacked Special Advisers

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, July 6th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, on Monday, approved the reappointment of eight Special Advisers who were earlier relieved of their posts.

This is contained in a statement issued  in Gusau by Yakubu Haidara, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs, on behalf of the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe

Those reappointed included Aminu Abdullahi-Alkali, Sustainable Development Goals; Ahmed Muktar-Mohammed, Housing and Urban Development and Junaidu Aminu-Kaura, Judicial Service and Legal Matters.



Others are Ibrahim Ma’aji-Gusau, Political Affairs and Inter Party Relations; Dr Aslam Aliyu, Skills Acquisition; Yusuf Abubakar-Zugu, Chieftaincy Affairs; Danyaro Abdullahi-Wuya, FADAMA III and Abubakar  Musa (Mainera), Commodity Board.

It said their reappointment was with immediate effect.

Related Posts


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=65104

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us