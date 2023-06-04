Zamfara Governor Speaks On Purported ₦9trn Assets Declaration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal Dare, has refuted claims on social media suggesting that he has declared assets worth ₦9 trillion.

The governor spoke concerning the issue in a statement issued by his spokesman, Sulaiman Idris, in Gusau, the state capital, on Friday, June 2, 2023.



The reaction is coming a few days after a report emerged online alleging that Lawal had declared in his Assets Declaration form ₦9 trillion worth of assets.

Reacting, the governor described the story as a fabricated lie aimed to distract the new government of Zamfara State from reaching its objectives.

According to Lawal, the rumour is from his political opponents who are still pained from their electoral loss.

The statement partly read: “Our attention has been drawn to a mischievous story planted and pushed in the social media claiming that the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has declared assets worth Nine Trillion Naira. The government is constrained to issue this statement as it is said that lies often repeated (and left unchallenged) take on the face of the truth.

“This ridiculous and fabricated lie was created and pushed in social media is untrue by mischief makers bent on distracting the new government.

“The Provisions on the declaration of assets are entrenched in the Code of Conduct for public officers, which are contained in Part I of the Fifth Schedule to the 1999 Constitution, as amended must comply with by all Public Servants and it remains confidential in the Custody of the code of Conduct Bureau.

“All Public officers from the President, Vice president Governors all elected officials and all public servants must complete and submit the assets declaration form as required by the law. Dauda Lawal has complied with the requirement of the constitution and the contents are held in confidence with the Bureau, a highly respected and professional agency.

“We will not be carried away by such fabricated social media stunts, for our government is determined and focused on its resolve to address the security, Education, portable water, Health, Agricultural and other Socio-Economic challenges bedevilling the State. We are also working round the clock to ensure we deliver on the responsibilities and duties that the Governor has sworn an oath to.”