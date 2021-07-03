Zimbabwe Bans Sporting Events As COVID Infections Surge

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Zimbabwe’s Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has suspended all sporting events as the Southern African country experiences a surge in new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases.

Only the athletes that are preparing for the 2021 Olympic and Paralympic games as well as the cricket national team’s encounter with Bangladesh, senior national soccer team’s COSAFA assignment and Charles Manyuchi’s boxing bout have been allowed to proceed under

strict Covid-19 restrictions, said the SRC in statement Friday evening.

As at 01 July 2021, Zimbabwe had 51,221 confirmed cases including 39,411 recoveries and 1,808 deaths.

On Thursday, there were 1,357 new cases, and 19 deaths.

President Mnangagwa early in the week announced stricter lockdown restrictions to try and curb the spread of the pandemic.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission hereby notifies members of the public that in light of the continued surge in Covid-19 infections all sporting activities and events are hereby suspended with effect from Saturday 3 July 2021. This suspension will be reviewed on a weekly

basis,” said the sports body.

“For the avoidance of doubt, these suspensions extend to the Zifa/PSL tournament for the Chibuku Super Cup and all sports previously classified as low risks. All national sports associations, clubs, gyms and related stakeholders should abide by this suspension without

exception.”

The sports commission said enhanced Covid-19 protocols are being communicated directly to these codes which should be stringently adhered to.

The SRC said it will continue to liaise with the Government and in the meantime national sports associations are strongly urged to encourage their members to undergo vaccination particularly those with members participating at a national level.























