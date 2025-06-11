Zulum Donates ₦300m To Mokwa Flood Victims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has donated the sum of ₦300 million to victims of the recent flood disaster in the Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

Zulum announced the donation on Tuesday when he led a delegation from Borno State on a condolence visit to Government House, Minna, to commiserate with the government and people of Niger State over the devastating flood that killed over 200 persons and displaced thousands in the North-Central state.

He said the donation was to support and complement the efforts of the Niger State Government in response to the disaster, which claimed lives and destroyed homes, farmlands, and sources of livelihood.

“It is time for subnational governments to work collectively to mitigate the impact of climate change, which is contributing to these disasters,” Zulum stated.

He also urged the Federal Government to establish a comprehensive mechanism to address the recurring challenge of flooding and other climate-related issues.

In his response, Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, expressed deep appreciation to Zulum for the visit and the generous donation, describing it as timely and a true demonstration of solidarity and brotherhood.

Bago acknowledged the shared history and values between Borno and Niger states, applauding Zulum’s commitment, resilience, and compassion, which he said continue to inspire other leaders.

He assured his brother governor that the donated funds will be properly utilised to provide relief to the affected communities and support ongoing resettlement and advocacy efforts.

He also emphasised the importance of sensitizing residents on the dangers of living close to coastal and flood-prone areas to prevent future occurrences.