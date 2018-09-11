2019: APC Says Announcement of Consensus Candidates Won’t Foreclose Primaries

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that the emergence of consensus candidates ‘’does not foreclose Direct or Indirect Primaries’’ for all elective positions.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed in Abuja Tuesday.by the acting National Publicity Secretary of the the party, Mr. Yekini Nabena.

Nabena said: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to announcements of consensus candidates for elective positions in some states.

“It is therefore pertinent to make some clarifications to enlighten Party faithful on the procedure for nominating candidates.

“While consensus is provided for by the Party’s Constitution, the option is conditional.

“Consensus does not foreclose Direct or Indirect Primaries for all elective positions as contained in the resolution of the 6th meeting of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

“Again, consensus will apply when no other aspirant signify interest (i.e. through purchase of nomination forms) for the position in question.”

In the last week or so, some state chapters of the APC including: Ogun, Zamfara and Yobe have announced the emergence of “consensus” candidates for the Governorship position and other elective positions.

The development has attracted protests from other aspirants with their State chapters.

Please follow and like us: