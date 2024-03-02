Ex-Somalia Deputy PM Announces Candidacy For AU Chairperson

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former deputy prime minister and current member of the parliament of Somalia, Fawzia Yusuf Adam, has announced her candidacy for the post of Chairperson of the African Union Commission, the executive arm of the continental body.

“I am announcing here that I am a candidate who will run for the African Union Commission leadership whose election will be held on Feb. 25, 2025,” Adam said at a news conference.

“It is important for Somalia to reach that position,” she said.

Adam noted that Somalia, a founding member of the African Union (AU), made a failed attempt at the position in the 1970s.

“Central Africa, Southern Africa, and Western Africa were holding the position of AU Commission chairmanship, but Somalia did not,” she said.

“This position is a rotating one based on five regions as agreed by the African Union, and now it is the turn for East Africa.”

“There are two only candidates from the region, Somalia and Kenya, which have declared their intention so far,” Adam said.

She said Somalia’s chance among the other 14 countries in the East Africa region is high if Somalis do their best.

“Most of these countries support Somalia.

“ If we achieve this seat, both Africa and Somalia would achieve more success,” Adam said.

Her announcement came one month and a half after the government nominated her as the country’s candidate for the top AU position.

In 2012, Adam became the first woman to be appointed foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Somalia. (NAN)