2019: Ohakim Dumps PDP for APGA

From Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All progressive Grand Alliance APGA to contest the gubernatorial seat.

AFRICAN EXAMINER recalled that Ohakim, who became Governor under the platform of Progressive People’s Alliance, PPA, but later decamped to the PDP, was defeated by the incumbent Governor of the state , Owelle Rochas Okorocha, who contested under APGA in 2015, before defecting to the ruling, All progressive Congress APC.

He announced weekend while addressing members of APGA at the Kanu Nwankwo Sports Complex in Owerri the Imo State capital, South- East Nigeria.

According to him, “wealth of experience as a former Governor of the state is what is needed at this time to salvage Imo State from the shackles of the ruling All Progressives Congress.”

Ohakim, who hails from the Okigwe zone, said APGA remained the only credible and honest party that could help him achieve his dream.

He, however, called on people of the state both at home and abroad to support his ambition as he intends to run for just one term and afterwards handover to a credible man from Owerri senatorial district of the state.

Meanwhile, the Owerri zone people are insisting that it is their turn to produce the next Governor of the state in 2019.

