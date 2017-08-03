Again, Gas Explosion Kills 4, Injures Many in Anambra

From Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Less than two years ago when several people were burnt to death in a gas explosion at the commercial city of Nnewi, Anambra state, South-East Nigeria, another explosion has occurred at Obosi in Idemili North council Area of the State, leaving four persons dead.

Our Correspondent gathered that aside the dead, scores of people equally sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident which happened at Trinity Gas Station, Obosi.

AFRICAN EXAMINER recalled that over 50 people were killed on Thursday, 24th December 2015, in the previous explosion which occurred at Intercorp industrial gas plant, Nnewi.

It was learnt that the Obosi incident occurred when a customer’s cooking gas cylinder that was being refilled exploded killing the gas station attendant and three others instantly while others closed by were seriously injured.

An eyewitness, Nnaemeka Chidum told newsmen that the explosion scattered the bodies of the victims at the gas station to the extent that parts of their bodies could not be identified.

He said: “I was at the other side of the road when I heard a sound like bomb and fire from the gas station. I wanted to run when I heard the sound but felt down.

“After some time, I stood up and saw people running towards the station. When I got there, I saw many human parts scattered all over the place, many people were injured which I cannot count but they were rushed to hospital for treatment.”

The Anambra state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mrs. Nkeiruka Nwode, confirmed the disaster, saying that four yet-to-be identified dead bodies, suspected to be customers, were killed by the explosion while many were injured.

The Anambra Police Spokesperson, disclosed that the remains of the victims had been deposited in an undisclosed morgue in Obosi, adding that the gas station has been cordoned off by their men, while investigation had begun, with a view to ascertaining the cause of the incident

According to her, at the end of the investigation, police would make its report public.

